Oct 6 Svg Capital Plc

* Board has agreed in principle key commercial terms of a proposed sale of 100 pct of investment portfolio to funds managed by Goldman Sachs

* Board has agreed to commercial terms of proposed sale for about £748 million, which compares to a value of £802 million as at 31 July

* Says approximately 1.064 billion pounds would be returned to shareholders, should sale complete on agreed terms

* Expects costs associated with response to HarbourVest offer, tender offer series and wind down of co to be about £33 million

* Anticipated that the shareholder meeting to consider these matters will take place in early December 2016

* Board continues to recommend that shareholders do not accept HarbourVest Bidco's offer