BRIEF-Theranos says names former Abbott diagnostics executive Cass Grandone as head of product development
Theranos says names former abbott diagnostics executive cass grandone as head of product development
Oct 6 C-Rad AB :
* Carries out private placement, gains two new major shareholders
* Proceeds of 21.5 million Swedish crowns ($2.50 million) through private placement
* Issues 2 million shares at 10.77 crowns towards SVEA Ekonomi AB and Chairman Lars Nyberg Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 8.6045 Swedish crowns)
* Genmab says 3 new phase iii studies of daratumumab planned in multiple myeloma and amyloidosis