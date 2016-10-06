Oct 6 C-Rad AB :

* Carries out private placement, gains two new major shareholders

* Proceeds of 21.5 million Swedish crowns ($2.50 million) through private placement

* Issues 2 million shares at 10.77 crowns towards SVEA Ekonomi AB and Chairman Lars Nyberg Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.6045 Swedish crowns)