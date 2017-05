Oct 6 Delta Lloyd NV :

* Delta Lloyd and trade unions sign agreement in principle on collective labour agreement

* Reached an outline agreement in principle about a new three-year collective labour agreement and redundancy plan

* Labour agreement provides for new salary agreements spread over 3 years. Employees will receive salary increase of 1.25 pct as of 1 July 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)