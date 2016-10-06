BRIEF-India's Snowman Logistics March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 36.2 million rupees versus profit 71.3 million rupees year ago
Oct 6 Goa Carbon Ltd:
* Says Sept quarter net profit 46.2 million rupees versus loss of 29.6 million rupees last year
* Says Sept quarter net sales 790.4 million rupees versus 787.7 million rupees last year Source text: (bit.ly/2dzQH6M) (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 36.2 million rupees versus profit 71.3 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 49.4 million rupees versus profit 66 million rupees year ago