Oct 6 HumanOptics AG :

* FY 2015/2016 total output 10.823 million euros ($12.11 million) (previous year: 10.258 million euros)

* FY EBIT 334,000 euros after -58,000 euros year ago

* FY result after tax 157,000 euros after -138,000 euros year ago

* Sees FY 2016/2017 EBIT and net income to be slightly below previous year's level

* Sees for FY 2016/2017 increase in revenue of 10-15 percent