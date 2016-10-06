Google opens up digital assistant to iPhone
May 17 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc’s iPhone, opening up the tool to a key high-end segment of the technology market.
Oct 6 Xurpas Inc
* The exchange will implement a one (1) hour trading halt on x shares tomorrow, october 7, 2016 Source (reut.rs/2dMSjcF) Further company coverage:
May 17 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc’s iPhone, opening up the tool to a key high-end segment of the technology market.
* H1 NET LOSS GROUP SHARE EUR 1.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 0.7 MILLION YEAR AGO