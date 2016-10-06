BRIEF-Theranos says names former Abbott diagnostics executive Cass Grandone as head of product development
* Theranos says names former abbott diagnostics executive cass grandone as head of product development Source text (http://bit.ly/2pLI2ai)
Oct 6 Arocell AB (Publ) :
* Signs distribution agreement with Eagle Biosciences in the United States
* Distribution agreement has been signed with the New England-based company Eagle Biosciences, for distribution of the AroCell TK 210 ELISA test in North America
* TK 210 ELISA test measures TK1 protein levels for valuable information about the speed of cell turnover Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Theranos says names former abbott diagnostics executive cass grandone as head of product development Source text (http://bit.ly/2pLI2ai)
* Genmab says 3 new phase iii studies of daratumumab planned in multiple myeloma and amyloidosis