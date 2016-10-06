Oct 6 Refresco Group NV :

* Refresco's three largest shareholders have informed company that they have placed 8 million shares, representing 9.9 pct of Refresco's ordinary share capital

* Transaction was led by joint global co-ordinators and book runners J.P. Morgan Securities PLC, ABN Amro Bank N.V. and Cooperatieve Rabobank U.A.