EU to propose 10-year licence renewal for weed killer glyphosate
BRUSSELS, May 17 The European Commission will propose extending by 10 years its approval for weed-killer glyphosate, used in Monsanto's Roundup, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
Oct 6 Refresco Group NV :
* Refresco's three largest shareholders have informed company that they have placed 8 million shares, representing 9.9 pct of Refresco's ordinary share capital
* Transaction was led by joint global co-ordinators and book runners J.P. Morgan Securities PLC, ABN Amro Bank N.V. and Cooperatieve Rabobank U.A. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, May 17 The European Commission will propose extending by 10 years its approval for weed-killer glyphosate, used in Monsanto's Roundup, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
May 17 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc’s iPhone, opening up the tool to a key high-end segment of the technology market.