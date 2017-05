Oct 6 Gerresheimer

* Says Q3 sales 373.1mln eur versus reuters poll average 376 million eur

* Says Q3 adjusted Ebitda 84.4 million eur versus Reuters poll average 81 million eur

* Says expects full-year adjusted Ebitda of around 305 million eur versus 262.6 million year-ago