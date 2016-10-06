Oct 6 Orexo AB

* Says it has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of a new unique low dose, 0.7mg/0.18 mg, tablet of Zubsolv (buprenorphine/naloxone) sublingual tablet (CIII) for the treatment of opioid dependence

* Says the new dosage is expected to be available in US pharmacies in early 2017