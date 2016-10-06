BRIEF-Theranos says names former Abbott diagnostics executive Cass Grandone as head of product development
* Theranos says names former abbott diagnostics executive cass grandone as head of product development Source text (http://bit.ly/2pLI2ai)
Oct 6 Orexo AB
* Says it has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of a new unique low dose, 0.7mg/0.18 mg, tablet of Zubsolv (buprenorphine/naloxone) sublingual tablet (CIII) for the treatment of opioid dependence
* Says the new dosage is expected to be available in US pharmacies in early 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Genmab says 3 new phase iii studies of daratumumab planned in multiple myeloma and amyloidosis