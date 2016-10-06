Oct 6 Ithaca Energy Inc :

* Says average production for first nine months of 2016 9,550 boepd, ahead of 9,000 boepd guidance

* Says continued deleveraging, with net debt at Sept.30 2016 reduced to $598 mln

* Says full year base production, excluding any contribution from start-up of Stella field will be modestly ahead of 9,000 boepd guidance range