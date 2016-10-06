BRIEF-Theranos says names former Abbott diagnostics executive Cass Grandone as head of product development
* Theranos says names former abbott diagnostics executive cass grandone as head of product development Source text (http://bit.ly/2pLI2ai)
(Corrects headline to revenenue guidance from profit guidance)
Oct 6 BTG Plc
* Update for six months to 30 september
* On basis of current foreign exchange rates, reported full year revenue is now anticipated to be ahead of our previously announced guidance range of £510m-£540m
* Delivered double-digit revenue growth during period, in line with our expectations, and outlook for full year underlying revenue growth remains unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)
* Theranos says names former abbott diagnostics executive cass grandone as head of product development Source text (http://bit.ly/2pLI2ai)
* Genmab says 3 new phase iii studies of daratumumab planned in multiple myeloma and amyloidosis