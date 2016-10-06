UPDATE 1-Google opens up digital assistant to iPhone
May 17 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc’s iPhone, opening up the tool to a key high-end segment of the technology market.
Oct 6 Triboo Media SpA :
* Integrated group Triboo H1 revenue 44.9 million euros ($50.27 million), up 21 percent year on year
* Integrated group Triboo H1 net profit 3.2 million euros versus 2.3 million euros a year ago
* Integrated group Triboo results refer to the combined entity of Triboo Media and Grother
* Board resigns to allow the renewal of the board following the merger with Grother
* Said on Aug. 5 that its board approved the incorporation of Grother, holding company of Triboo Digitale, into Triboo Media
* On Sept. 30 said that the merger will be effective as of Oct. 8, changing name into Triboo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8933 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
