UPDATE 1-Google opens up digital assistant to iPhone
May 17 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc’s iPhone, opening up the tool to a key high-end segment of the technology market.
Oct 6 Xurpas Inc
* Acquires Art Of Click Pte. Ltd in singapore for a sum of US$45 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
