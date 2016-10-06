UPDATE 1-Google opens up digital assistant to iPhone
May 17 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc’s iPhone, opening up the tool to a key high-end segment of the technology market.
Oct 6 Perfect Shape Beauty Technology Ltd:
* Acquired a total of 235,000 tencent shares for an aggregate consideration of approximately hk$51 million
Source text for Eikon:
May 17 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc’s iPhone, opening up the tool to a key high-end segment of the technology market.
FRANKFURT/JOHANNESBURG, May 17 South African retail group Steinhoff on Wednesday said it was kicking off a process to separately list its African retail businesses on the Johannesburg stock exchange which it said would avoid those assets being undervalued.