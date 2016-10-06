UPDATE 1-Google opens up digital assistant to iPhone
May 17 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc’s iPhone, opening up the tool to a key high-end segment of the technology market.
Oct 6 ONE Gas Inc
* Co's Kansas Gas Service Division entered into a settlement agreement with staff of Kansas Corporation Commission
* Settlement agreement, if approved by KCC, represents a net base rate increase of $8.1 million- SEC filing
* Agreement is a "black-box settlement," meaning parties agreed to a specific revenue number but no specific return on equity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc’s iPhone, opening up the tool to a key high-end segment of the technology market.
* Works council says extension linked to job safeguards (Adds company confirmation, details on compliance chief, works council demands)