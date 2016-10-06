UPDATE 1-Google opens up digital assistant to iPhone
May 17 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc’s iPhone, opening up the tool to a key high-end segment of the technology market.
Oct 6 Lucas Energy Inc
* Lucas Energy receives acceptance of compliance plan from NYSE market
* Schnur will remain Chief Executive Officer and a member of board of directors
* Board appointed Paul Pinkston to principal financial officer, treasurer and secretary of company effective September 29, 2016
* Company now has until January 21, 2018 to regain compliance with NYSE market continued listing standards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc’s iPhone, opening up the tool to a key high-end segment of the technology market.
* Works council says extension linked to job safeguards (Adds company confirmation, details on compliance chief, works council demands)