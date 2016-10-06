UPDATE 1-Google opens up digital assistant to iPhone
May 17 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc’s iPhone, opening up the tool to a key high-end segment of the technology market.
Oct 6 Alamos Gold Inc
* Alamos receives eia approval for La Yaqui project
* Construction for Phase I development of La Yaqui mineral reserve seen to start later this year with initial production on track for mid-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc’s iPhone, opening up the tool to a key high-end segment of the technology market.
* Works council says extension linked to job safeguards (Adds company confirmation, details on compliance chief, works council demands)