UPDATE 1-Google opens up digital assistant to iPhone
May 17 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc’s iPhone, opening up the tool to a key high-end segment of the technology market.
Oct 6 Silver Standard Resources Inc :
* Silver standard signs option agreement to explore Fisher Gold Project contiguous to Seabee Gold Operation
* To acquire up to an 80% interest in Fisher project, located in Saskatchewan, Canada
* Under terms of agreement, we will explore fisher project during a four-year option period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc’s iPhone, opening up the tool to a key high-end segment of the technology market.
* Works council says extension linked to job safeguards (Adds company confirmation, details on compliance chief, works council demands)