Oct 6 Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI SA :
* Sees no further capital increases
* Sees gross rental income (GRI) of about 70 million euros ($78.3 million) in FY 2016,
expects GRI annual growth of about 14 percent in 2017-2020
* Sees net asset value (NAV) of about 780 million euros at end of 2016, expects average NAV
growth of about 9-10 percent per year in 2017-2020
* Expects average total annual return growth of more than 12 percent per year in 2017-2020
* Sees occupancy rate of 93 percent at end of 2016, expects average occupancy rate growth of
about 1 percent per year in 2017-2020
* Says estimates new investments of about 240 million euros in 2017
($1 = 0.8946 euros)
