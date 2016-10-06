Oct 6 Aroundtown Property Holdings PlC
:
* Intends to use amount raised in potential issuance of
securities to fund company's growth strategy.
* Is in advance stage to acquire a retail property portfolio
for a purchase price of approx. 780 million euros
* Aroundtown property holdings plc. Considers issuing new
securities and updates on acquisitions
* Effect of acquisition after potential on-sales to third
parties will be a net acquisition amount of approx. 350 million
euros
* Net portfolio is fully let to an investment grade tenant
(rated BBB- by S&P) reflecting net yield of above 7.5 pct
* Closing of transaction is expected to be in Q1 of 2017 and
is subject to standard condition precedents
