Oct 6 Aroundtown Property Holdings PlC :

* Intends to use amount raised in potential issuance of securities to fund company's growth strategy.

* Is in advance stage to acquire a retail property portfolio for a purchase price of approx. 780 million euros

* Aroundtown property holdings plc. Considers issuing new securities and updates on acquisitions

* Effect of acquisition after potential on-sales to third parties will be a net acquisition amount of approx. 350 million euros

* Net portfolio is fully let to an investment grade tenant (rated BBB- by S&P) reflecting net yield of above 7.5 pct

* Closing of transaction is expected to be in Q1 of 2017 and is subject to standard condition precedents