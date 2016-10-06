Oct 6 Genova Property Group AB :

* Has acquired three properties with an underlying property value of 265 million Swedish crowns ($30.76 million) in Norrtälje, Enköping and Borås

* Underlying rental value is about 30 million crowns and average lease term for properties is about 10 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6158 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)