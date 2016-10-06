Oct 6 Gulfport Energy Corp

* Gulfport Energy Corporation launches proposed $650 million offering of senior notes to repurchase its outstanding 7.750% senior notes due 2020

* Proposes to offer $650 million aggregate principal amount of its senior notes due 2024

* Expects to use net proceeds of notes offering to repurchase all of its outstanding 7.750% senior notes due 2020