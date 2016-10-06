BRIEF-Aduro Biotech announces clinical collaboration with Merck
* Aduro Biotech announces clinical collaboration with Merck to evaluate combination of Aduro's CRS-207 with Merck's Keytruda for treatment of Mesothelioma
Oct 6 Izea Inc :
* Izea Inc says record bookings for Q3 of 2016 of $7.7 million, up 14% from $6.7 million in same year-ago quarter
* Says director Martin Rowley to retire