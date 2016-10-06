Google opens up digital assistant to iPhone
May 17 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc’s iPhone, opening up the tool to a key high-end segment of the technology market.
Oct 6 BTG Plc :
* Settlement of U.S. investigation into LC Bead
* Unit Biocompatibles subsidiary reached a settlement with U.S. government in relation to department of justice's investigation of marketing of LC Bead
* Says Biocompatibles has agreed to settle all allegations and consequently to pay a total penalty of $36 mln
* Investigation focused on period pre-dating BTG's acquisition of Biocompatibles in January 2011 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
