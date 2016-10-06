Google opens up digital assistant to iPhone
May 17 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc’s iPhone, opening up the tool to a key high-end segment of the technology market.
Oct 6 Lockheed Martin Corp :
* Lockheed Martin to upgrade U.S. Navy's shipboard electronic warfare systems
* U.S. Navy awarded company an initial $148.9 million contract
* Will provide additional systems to upgrade AN/SLQ-32 systems on U.S. aircraft carriers, cruisers, destroyers and other warships
* Work will be performed at company's Syracuse, New York facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc’s iPhone, opening up the tool to a key high-end segment of the technology market.
May 17 Italy's transport minister Graziano Delrio says on Wednesday: