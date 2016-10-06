UPDATE 2-Illinois' unpaid bills reach record $14.3 billion
CHICAGO, May 17 Illinois' unpaid bill backlog has hit a record high of $14.3 billion as the legislature nears a May 31 budget deadline, the state comptroller's office said on Wednesday.
Oct 6 Moody's:
* Moody's: PDVSA debt swap to benefit Venezuela's bondholders
* PDVSA's debt restructuring reduces the likelihood of a disorderly default that could potentially end in a complicated litigation
SAN JUAN, May 17 Puerto Rico's main creditors, meeting before a U.S. bankruptcy judge in the largest public finance restructuring case in history, are interested in continuing mediation settlement talks to resolve the island's unpayable $70 billion debt bill.