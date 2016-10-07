BRIEF- Soko Seiren announces outcome of takeover bid by Marui Group
* Says Marui Group Co Ltd acquired 3.6 million shares of the company during period from March 28 to May 18
(Corrects headline to say Wong Pong Chun James resigns as chairman, not appointed as chairman)
Oct 6 Ernest Borel Holdings Ltd
* Sit Yau Chiu, an executive director, has been appointed as chairman of board
* Xiong Wei has been appointed as an executive director
* Wong Pong Chun James resigned as an executive director and chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* RFM Corporation sold 3.3 million treasury shares at 4.80 pesos per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: