U.S. stock funds invested abroad draw most cash since 2015 -ICI

By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, May 17 U.S. fund investors are snapping up foreign stocks, giving international equity managers the most cash in two years, Investment Company Institute data for the latest week showed on Wednesday. U.S.-based funds that primarily buy stocks outside of the country attracted $8.2 billion in the week ended May 10, while investors pulled $991 million from domestic equity funds, the trade group said. That is the best week for the foreign-focu