Oct 6 Intrepid Aviation Ltd

* Intrepid announces deal with Boeing

* Under agreement, the first two aircraft will continue to deliver new on long-term lease to Philippine airlines later this month, in December this year

* Concluded a revised agreement with the Boeing company in respect of its purchase commitment for six firm B777-300ER aircraft

* In respect of remaining 4 aircraft, 2 will be cancelled, instead Intrepid to buy from Boeing 2 new B747-8F freighter aircraft

* In respect of remaining 4 aircraft, 2 will be rescheduled from late 2017 and early 2018 to 1st half 2019 Source text for Eikon: