Oct 6 Grupa Kapitalowa Immobile SA :

* Shareholders subscribe for sale of 145,410 shares representing 2.43 percent stake in Projprzem SA

* Following completion of tender offer, together with its units, company will hold 44.39 pct stake in Projprzem SA

* In April the company announced tender for Projprzem shares and in Sept. the company raised the price in the tender offer