Oct 6 Bank Of America Corp:

* Bank Of America announces Merrill Lynch Wealth Management leadership changes

* Andy Sieg to succeed Thiel as head of Merrill Lynch Wealth Management

* John Thiel, current head of Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, has decided to step down from his position

* John Thiel will take on a new role as vice chairman of global wealth and investment management (GWIM), effective January 1, 2017