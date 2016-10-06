BRIEF-Mondelēz International declares quarterly dividend of $0.19/shr
Mondelēz International declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share
Oct 6 Milacron Holdings Corp :
In connection with plan, co expects to incur severance and other related costs of approximately $13 to $15 million
Unit entered agreement with Betriebsrat der Ferromatik Milacron GmbH for restructuring plan related to manufacturing facility in Germany
Plan expected to impact about 120 employees with certain operational functions being shifted to co's operations in Czech Republic
Expects restructuring actions to be substantially complete by the end of 2017
CARSARRIVE NETWORK ACQUIRES DEPENDABLE AUTO SHIPPERS BUSINESS