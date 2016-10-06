BRIEF-KAR AUCTION SERVICES' UNIT ACQUIRES DEPENDABLE AUTO SHIPPERS BUSINESS
Oct 6 Century Casinos Inc
* Amendment to include an additional credit facility of cad 30.0 million to provide additional financing for casino st. Albert inc deal
* On september 30, 2016, co, units entered into second amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2difZFb) Further company coverage:
* Genmab says 3 new phase iii studies of daratumumab planned in multiple myeloma and amyloidosis