BRIEF-KAR AUCTION SERVICES' UNIT ACQUIRES DEPENDABLE AUTO SHIPPERS BUSINESS
* CARSARRIVE NETWORK ACQUIRES DEPENDABLE AUTO SHIPPERS BUSINESS
Oct 6 Materion Corp
* Effective Sept 30, 2016, co and certain units entered into amendment to precious metals consignment deal with bank of nova scotia
* Amendment modifies consignment agreement to provide for more favorable pricing for fixed rate consignments
* Amendment modifies consignment agreement to extend maturity date from september 30, 2016 to september 30, 2019 - SEC filing Source text - bit.ly/2dWg71I Further company coverage:
* Genmab says 3 new phase iii studies of daratumumab planned in multiple myeloma and amyloidosis