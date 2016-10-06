YOUR MONEY-How to keep yourself safe from fake financial news

(The writer is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed are his own.) By Chris Taylor NEW YORK, May 17 Hey, we have a great stock tip for you - a stone-cold lock, guaranteed profits! Do you believe us? We hope not. The bad news is that financial "fake news" does not present itself as such very easily, and it is everywhere these days. A recent Harris Poll conducted for the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) found that 63 percent of Americans say that fake ne