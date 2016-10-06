BRIEF-Genmab announces plans for new studies of Daratumumab
* Genmab says 3 new phase iii studies of daratumumab planned in multiple myeloma and amyloidosis
Oct 6 Itc Properties Group Ltd :
* Company and treasure generator entered into subscription agreement with credit suisse and sun hung kai as joint lead managers
* Issue of U.S.$200 mln 4.75 pct senior guaranteed notes due 2021 guaranteed by company
* Estimated net proceeds from notes issue will amount to approximately U.S.$194.7 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* REG-AB SCIENCE ANNOUNCES THAT CHMP HAS ADOPTED A NEGATIVE OPINION FOR MASITINIB IN INDOLENT SYSTEMIC MASTOCYTOSIS, PRIMARILY DUE TO GCP INSPECTION FINDINGS