BRIEF-Mondelēz International declares quarterly dividend of $0.19/shr
* Mondelēz International declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 6 PSA Group statement:
* PSA group, SAIPA have signed a joint-venture agreement to produce and sell Citroen vehiclues in Iran
* The 50/50 joint-venture lays the foundations for a strategic partnership between the two companies.
* Manufacturing will take place at the Kashan plant in Iran, which will be 50 pct owned by PSA Group.
* The joint-venture will invest more than 300 million euros in manufacturing and R&D capacity over the next five years.
* The agreement will be backed up by technology transfers and a significant level of local content.
* Citroen models will be sold throughout the country via a network dedicated exclusively to the brand. No less than 150 Citroen outlets will open in the next 5 years.
* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)
* Mondelēz International declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CARSARRIVE NETWORK ACQUIRES DEPENDABLE AUTO SHIPPERS BUSINESS