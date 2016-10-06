Oct 6 Klepierre SA :

* Delisting from Euronext Amsterdam of Klépierre S.A. shares

* The last day of trading on Euronext Amsterdam will be Friday November 4, 2016

* The delisting will be effective Monday November 7, 2016

* No specific action is required from holders of Klépierre S.A. shares and they will not bear any cost due to delisting

