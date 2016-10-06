BRIEF-Mondelēz International declares quarterly dividend of $0.19/shr
* Mondelēz International declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 6 Nikkei:
* Terumo Corp is set to substantially reduce foreign exchange losses this fiscal year - Nikkei
* Foreign exchange losses for Terumo expected to shrink 13% on the year to about 6.5 bln yen ($62.5 mln) - Nikkei
* Terumo is also working to insulate the group as a whole from exchange losses - Nikkei
* Terumo will also invest in subsidiaries instead of providing loans to meet their funding needs - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mondelēz International declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CARSARRIVE NETWORK ACQUIRES DEPENDABLE AUTO SHIPPERS BUSINESS