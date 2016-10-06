Oct 6 Universal Insurance Holdings Inc

* Says its units completed placement of company's 2016 2017 reinsurance programs, effective june 1, 2016

* Upcic has catastrophe coverage of $30 million in excess of $5 million covering certain loss occurrences, including hurricanes, in states outside florida

* As disclosed, upcic has net retention of $35 million per catastrophe event for losses incurred, in all states, up to first event loss of $2.4 billion