BRIEF-KAR AUCTION SERVICES' UNIT ACQUIRES DEPENDABLE AUTO SHIPPERS BUSINESS
* CARSARRIVE NETWORK ACQUIRES DEPENDABLE AUTO SHIPPERS BUSINESS
Oct 6 Inspiremd Inc
* Inspiremd announces adjustments to shares receivable upon warrant exercise and exercise price per share
* Inspiremd Inc says number of shares will adjust to 1/25 of one share at exercise price of $0.20 per 1/25 of one share of common stock
* Says warrants exercised on or prior to October 7 will be on a pre-adjusted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CARSARRIVE NETWORK ACQUIRES DEPENDABLE AUTO SHIPPERS BUSINESS
* Genmab says 3 new phase iii studies of daratumumab planned in multiple myeloma and amyloidosis