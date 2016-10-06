BRIEF-KAR AUCTION SERVICES' UNIT ACQUIRES DEPENDABLE AUTO SHIPPERS BUSINESS
* CARSARRIVE NETWORK ACQUIRES DEPENDABLE AUTO SHIPPERS BUSINESS
Oct 6 Cidara Therapeutics Inc
* Cidara Therapeutics announces commencement of public offering of common stock
* Cidara Therapeutics Inc says anticipates using net proceeds from offering to fund research and development activities for its development programs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Genmab says 3 new phase iii studies of daratumumab planned in multiple myeloma and amyloidosis