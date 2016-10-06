BRIEF-KAR AUCTION SERVICES' UNIT ACQUIRES DEPENDABLE AUTO SHIPPERS BUSINESS
* CARSARRIVE NETWORK ACQUIRES DEPENDABLE AUTO SHIPPERS BUSINESS
Oct 6 PRGX Global Inc
* Definitive agreement to acquire Cost & Compliance Associates is expected to close later this year
* PRGX will pay up to $11.0 million in cash at deal closing
* Aggregate consideration to be paid to the sellers under the terms of the purchase agreement cannot exceed $18.0 million
* PRGX Global signs definitive agreement to acquire Cost & Compliance Associates
* May be required to pay earnout consideration in cash over two years, based on the performance of the acquired businesses following closing
* Genmab says 3 new phase iii studies of daratumumab planned in multiple myeloma and amyloidosis