Oct 6 PRGX Global Inc

* Definitive agreement to acquire Cost & Compliance Associates is expected to close later this year

* PRGX will pay up to $11.0 million in cash at deal closing

* Aggregate consideration to be paid to the sellers under the terms of the purchase agreement cannot exceed $18.0 million

* May be required to pay earnout consideration in cash over two years, based on the performance of the acquired businesses following closing