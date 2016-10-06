BRIEF-Southwest Airlines authorizes $2 bln share repurchase program,increases dividend by 25 pct
* Says increased company's quarterly dividend by 25 percent and authorized a new $2.0 billion share repurchase program
Oct 6 Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Sab De Cv
* Load factor for month rose by 1 percentage point, from 74.1 percent in September 2015 to 75.1 percent in September 2016
* In September 2016, GAP registered a 19.2 percent increase in number of seats available compared to September 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says increased company's quarterly dividend by 25 percent and authorized a new $2.0 billion share repurchase program
MEXICO CITY, May 17 BP Plc's first foray into Mexico's recently opened energy market is proving more promising than expected, and the government should offer more big projects to lure investment, the British oil major's Mexico boss said in an interview.