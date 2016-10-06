Oct 6 PennyMac Financial Services :

* On Oct 4, co through unit PennyMac Loan Services amended terms of master repurchase deal, dated July 2, 2013

* Of the increased purchase price, $175 million is committed & available for purchases under repurchase agreement-SEC filing

* Pursuant to amendment, Morgan Stanley agreed to increase maximum aggregate purchase price from $200 million to $300 million Source text: [bit.ly/2cVB6kl] Further company coverage: