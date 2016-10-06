BRIEF-Southwest Airlines authorizes $2 bln share repurchase program,increases dividend by 25 pct
* Says increased company's quarterly dividend by 25 percent and authorized a new $2.0 billion share repurchase program
Oct 6 XG Technology Inc
* XG Technology announces adjournment of special meeting
* Special meeting adjourned due to potential impact of impending Hurricane Matthew
* XG Technology Inc says during period of adjournment, company will continue to solicit proxies from its stockholders
* Meeting adjourned to allow additional time for stockholders to vote on proposal set forth in company's proxy statement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says increased company's quarterly dividend by 25 percent and authorized a new $2.0 billion share repurchase program
MEXICO CITY, May 17 BP Plc's first foray into Mexico's recently opened energy market is proving more promising than expected, and the government should offer more big projects to lure investment, the British oil major's Mexico boss said in an interview.