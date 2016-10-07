BRIEF-RSP Permian says offering of 15 mln shares to give proceeds of about $585 mln
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
Oct 6 Alliance One International Inc
* Alliance One International, Inc. announces pricing of $275 million 8.500% senior secured first lien notes due 2021
* Interest will accrue at a rate of 8.500% per annum and issue price for notes will be 99.085% of their face value
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.