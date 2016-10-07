BRIEF- Soko Seiren announces outcome of takeover bid by Marui Group
* Says Marui Group Co Ltd acquired 3.6 million shares of the company during period from March 28 to May 18
Oct 7 Phumelela Gaming and Leisure Limited :
* Fy headline earnings per share up 41 pct to 164,51 cents
* Fy earnings per share up 54 pct to 163,62 cents
* Fy final gross dividend increased by 17 pct to 70 cents
* Total income for the year increased by 19 pct to r1 500,8 million
* RFM Corporation sold 3.3 million treasury shares at 4.80 pesos per share