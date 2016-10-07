Oct 7 Phumelela Gaming and Leisure Limited :

* Fy headline earnings per share up 41 pct to 164,51 cents

* Fy earnings per share up 54 pct to 163,62 cents

* Fy final gross dividend increased by 17 pct to 70 cents

* Total income for the year increased by 19 pct to r1 500,8 million