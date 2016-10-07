Oct 7 Starbreeze AB :

* Successfully completed a directed share issue of 16,452,991 new B-shares, at a subscription price of 23.40 crowns

* Share issue raised 385 million Swedish crowns ($45 million)to Starbreeze which will be utilized to further expand its business Source text for Eikon:

